About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 26, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Govt orders transfer, posting of three Police officers

The government Friday ordered the transfer and new postings of three officers in the Police department. 

D R Doley awaiting orders of posting in the Home Department is posted as Chairman-cum-Managing Directors, Police Housing Corporation, J&K, relieving Abdul Ghani Mir, ADGP (Headquarters) PHQ of the additional charge of the post.

A K Choudhary awaiting orders of posting in PHQ is posted as ADGP (coordination), PHQ.

Muhammad Farid Assistant Director, SKPA, Udhampur is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP 7 th Battalion, against an available vacany.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 26, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Govt orders transfer, posting of three Police officers

              

The government Friday ordered the transfer and new postings of three officers in the Police department. 

D R Doley awaiting orders of posting in the Home Department is posted as Chairman-cum-Managing Directors, Police Housing Corporation, J&K, relieving Abdul Ghani Mir, ADGP (Headquarters) PHQ of the additional charge of the post.

A K Choudhary awaiting orders of posting in PHQ is posted as ADGP (coordination), PHQ.

Muhammad Farid Assistant Director, SKPA, Udhampur is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP 7 th Battalion, against an available vacany.

News From Rising Kashmir

;