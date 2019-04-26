Govt orders transfer, posting of three Police officers

April 26, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The government Friday ordered the transfer and new postings of three officers in the Police department.

D R Doley awaiting orders of posting in the Home Department is posted as Chairman-cum-Managing Directors, Police Housing Corporation, J&K, relieving Abdul Ghani Mir, ADGP (Headquarters) PHQ of the additional charge of the post.

A K Choudhary awaiting orders of posting in PHQ is posted as ADGP (coordination), PHQ.

Muhammad Farid Assistant Director, SKPA, Udhampur is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP 7 th Battalion, against an available vacany.