Govt orders transfer of senior KAS officers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 6:
The government Tuesday ordered transfers of senior KAS officers.
Manisha Sarin, KAS, under orders of transfer as Additional Secretary to the Power Development department, vide government order no 181-GAD of 2018, has been posted as Joint Director Geology and Mining Jammu. Also Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, KAS, Deputy Director Tourism, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (East) against an available vacancy, while Sushil Kesar, KAS, Project Manager IWMP, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharmari, relieving Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, IAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mahore of the additional charge of the post.
Angrez Singh, KAS, Project Officer Wage Employment (ACD), Udhampur, has been ordered to hold the additional charge of the post of Project Manager, IWMP, Udhampur. Syed Naseer Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner in the Commercial Taxes department, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sumbal, against an available vacancy.
Suman Bala, KAS, under orders of transfer as Deputy District Election Officer, Samba, vide government order No. 191-GAD of 2018, has been posted as Project Officer Self Employment, Jammu, against an available vacancy.
