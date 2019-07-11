Govt orders summer vacation for schools from 15 to 24 July

July 11, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The government on Thursday announced summer vacation for all schools upto higher secondary level in Kashmir division and winter division of Jammu Zone.

“All government educational institutes and recognised private schools upto higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu shall observe summer vacation from July-15 to 24th July," reads an order issued by Commissioner Secretary to government, School Education Department, Sarita Chauhan.