Govt orders speeding up of pre-paid electricity meters installation

JAMMU:
Commissioner Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), Hirdesh Kumar, convened a meeting to review revenue realization progress and the implementation of ongoing flagship power sector schemes in Jammu region here on Wednesday.
In the meeting, it was given out that the amount realized as power revenue by EMRE Wing, Jammu ending 3rd Quarter of this financial year has increased considerably over the realization in corresponding period of last year.
Hirdesh directed the concerned to ensure timely bill distribution to all the consumers while instructing the billing centers to remain functional even during late working hours for quick resolution of bill related issues in view of financial year closure. He further asked the officials to encourage the public to make use of online bill payment channels like billsahuliyat.jkpdd.net and the recently launched android app for easy bill payments. However, he was hopeful that with the addition of new electricity connections released under Saubhagya scheme, the revenue realization is expected to witness a healthy jump.
The meeting was informed that 153223 new connections have been registered in Jammu region during last eight months of current fiscal taking the total number to 1028585 resulting in total load addition of 75000 kW. It was also informed that the Departmental checking squads have conducted 29336 inspections across the region to check illegal connections and power pilferage, imposing a fine Rs. 2.1 crore against the violators till November 2018.
Even as the Department has succeeded to bring down the AT&C losses in comparison to last year, Commissioner/ Secretary expressed his concern over the high loss figures and directed the concerned to further gear up enforcement drive to control and eradicate the menace of power theft as it can play a pivotal role in reducing the losses to meet the commitment of the State under UDAY.
Taking stock of progress of works on various flagship schemes of Power Sector, the Commissioner Secretary asked the concerned to work with utmost dedication and accelerate the pace of work on all ongoing projects and complete them within the stipulated time.
Development Commissioner (Power), Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and representatives from the concerned Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) such as PGCIL, RECPDCL, RECTPCL, Reliance Elektrik , Transrail Lighting and Capital Electech , also attended the meeting.