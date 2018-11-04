Govt orders restoration of transformers within 24 hours

Ganai reviews functioning of PDD, PHE depts
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai Saturday ordered restoration of transformers within 24 hours.
Ganai was chairing a joint meeting of PDD and PHE departments to review their functioning. During the meeting, Advisor Ganai directed the officials to stay cautious and alert in the functioning of their respective departments so that no inconvenience is faced by the general public. He asked the concerned officers to have buffer stock in respect of transformers so that incase of damage, same is restored immediately.
The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Chief Engineer, System and Operations, Javaid Yousuf Dar; Chief Engineer, Projects, Naseer Ahmad Khan; Superintendent Engineer, Circle 2, Aijaz Ahmad Dar; Xen Division 1, Aijaz Ahmad Khan; Xen Division 2, Mushtaq Hussain Wani; Xen Division 3, Ali Mohammad Rather; Xen Division 4, Hilal Ahmad Sheikh; Xen. 4th Transmission Division 2, Wali Mohammad Mir and other concerned officials of PDD and PHE.
He instructed the Chief Engineers to immediately carve out a circular for the grassroot level officers/engineers to strengthen restoration process in the shortest possible time, so that no inconvenience is faced by the public. Advisor Ganai and Divisional Commissioner directed the officials to take strict action against erring officials who are found in dereliction of duties.
Stressing on the officials to follow proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Advisor Ganai directed them to restore the transformers within 24 hours in case of any damage and other repair works should be carried out in the shortest possible time.
Directing the PDD officials to put the Power curtailment schedule in the public domain, the department reverted that it has been fixed as 3 hour power curtailment in metered area while as 4 to 5 hour power curtailment in non-metered areas.
He directed the Divisional Commissioner, who is personally monitoring the whole process, to exhort upon the officers to be careful in order to ensure proper water supply and electricity.
In order to streamline the process of recovery of power tariff and to stop the pilferage, Advisor Ganai asked the department to come up with innovative and novel ideas so that pilferage is stopped.
Stressing on encouraging the online payment system for electricity which will be of great ease to the people, Advisor Ganai suggested that JK Bank should take appropriate measures to stream line computerised online payment system so as to bring transparency, efficiency and accountability in the payment system.
While reviewing the water supply positioning, Chief Engineer informed in the meeting that the water sources have been charged due to the recent rains and therefore augmented the water supply. PHE officials informed that the department has 110 water tankers in their possession and made the requisition of additional 20 water tankers for the better water supply.
Advisor Ganai directed the Chief Engineer PDD to provide uninterrupted power supply to the water stations so as to ensure maximum water supply to public. He asked the concerned officials to work with zeal and emphasised that no complaints should be received from the public with regards to the supply of water and electricity.