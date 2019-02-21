Govt orders reshuffle in administration

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 20:
The government Wednesday ordered another round of reshuffle in the administration.
Chaudhary Mohammad Yasin, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mahore, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, vice Mohammad Ahsan Mir.
Ajay Kumar, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, vice Chaudhary Mohammad Rashid.
Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Additional Distri::t Development Commissioner, Kupwara, was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Bandipora, against an available vacancy.
Nazir Ahmad Khwaja, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam, was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, vice Reyaz Ahmad Sofi.
Imam Din, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Doda. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Doda, till further orders.
Reyaz Ahmad Sofi, Additional District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam, vice Nazir Ahmad Khwaja.
Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Baramulla-Kupwara, was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kupwara, vice Mr. Mohammad Yousuf Mir.
Chaudhary Mohammad Rashid, Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Poonch. He shall take over the charge after the retirement on superannuation of Abdul Hamid on 28.2.2019.
Mohammad Hanief Malik, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Doda, holding additional charge of Additional District Development Commissioner, Doda, was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar.
Pankaj Raj Katoch, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department.
Altaf Ahmad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Awantipora, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, vice Showkat Ahmad Rather.
Mohammad Ahsan Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, vice Dr. Farooq Ahmad Baba.
Sanjay Gupta, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Basholi, was transferred and posted as Director, Land Management, Jammu Development Authority.
Showkat Ahmad Rather, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, relieving Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal of the additional charge of the post. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Sonamarg, till further orders.
Malikzada Sheraz-ui-Haq, Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Poonch, till further orders.
Tilak Raj, Additional Secretary to the Government, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Basholi, vice Sanjay Gupta.
Bilal Khurshid, General Manager, DIC, Anantnag, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Awantipora, vice Altaf Ahmad Khan.
Dr. Farooq Ahmad Baba, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, relieving Additional District Development Commissioner, Kupwara of the additional charge of the post.
Sandish Kumar, Joint Registrar, Banking and Finance in the office of Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.
Krishan Lal, KAS, Additional Secretary in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kalakote.
Dr. Tahir Firdous Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Rajouri, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, vice Pankaj Raj Katoch.
Sher Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri shall hold the additional charge of the post of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Rajouri, till further orders.
Shabir Ahmad Raina, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Sonamarg, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tral.
Kewal Krishan, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, was transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mahore.
Ghulam Rasool Wani, Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Srinagar, was transferred and posted as SubDivisional Magistrate, Dooru. He shall take over the charge after retirement on superannuation of Mr. Abdul Rashid Miron 28.2.2018.
Tahir Ajaz, Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority, was transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Kupwara, against an available vacancy.
Rajesh Kumar Basotra, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kalakote, was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.
Chand Kishore Sharma, Deputy District Election Officer, Kathua, was transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chowki Choura, vice Ravinder Sharma.
Reyaz Magistrate, Additional transferred Ahmad Malik, Sub-Divisional Tral, holding additional charge of Deputy Commissioner, Tral, was and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Uri.
Mohammad Abdullah Malik, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Baramulla, was transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gurez, vice Rafiq Ahmad Lone.
Ashwani Kumar, awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department, was posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Kathua, vice Chand Kishore Sharma.
Ashok Kumar Chaudhary, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Katra, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Katra Development Authority, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Ravinder Sharma, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chowki Choura, was transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Ramban, vice Zaheer Abass Bhat.
Sanjay Kumar Badyal, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Reasi, vice Attar Chand, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department for further posting.
Pradeep Kumar, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, was transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Doda, against an available vacancy.
Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Baramulla, was transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kupwara, vice Yar Ali Khan.
Zaheer Abass Bhat, Deputy District Election Officer, Ramban, was transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Shopian, against an available vacancy.
Chander Parkash Kotwal, Deputy Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, was transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jammu, vice Sanjay Kumar Badyal.
Girdhari Lal, Assistant Commissioner in the Commercial Taxes Department, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.
Varunjeet Charak, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Assar, Doda, was transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Padder, Kishtwar, vice Rishi Kumar Sharma.
Rishi Kumar Sharma, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Padder, Kishtwar, was transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Assar, vice Varunjeet Charak.
Rafiq Ahmad Lone, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gurez, was transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Baramulla, vice Mohammad Abdullah Malik.
Yar Ali Khan, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kupwara, was transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Baramulla, vice Ghulam Mohammad Bhat.
Syed Nazir Ahmad, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority.