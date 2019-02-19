Govt orders reshuffle in admin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
State Government Tuesday ordered reshuffle in administration by transferring and posting 34 officials. As per the order:
Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS (JK:2009), Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.
Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, IAS (JK:2010), Director Area Planning & ex-ofﬂcio Special Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Jammu. He will also hold the charge of MD/Chief Executive Officer, Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, Jammu and MD/Chief Executive Ofﬁcer, Srinagar Metro Rail Transport Corporation.
Syed Abid Rashid Shah, IAS (JK:2012), Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.
Ravinder Kumar, IAS (JK:2012), Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure % Company. He shall also hold the charge of Managing Director, J&K SIDCO.
Piyush Singla, IAS (JK:2012), Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, has been transferred and
posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kathua.
Vikas Kundai, IAS (JK:2013), Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Executive Ofﬁcer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Srinagar.
Anshul Garg, IAS (JK:2013), Deputy Commissioner, Doda, has been transferred and posted as
Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.
Doifode Sagar Dattatray, IAS(JK:2014), Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Doda.
Baseer-ul—Haq Chaudhary, IAS(JK:2015), Sub- Divisional Magistrate, Uri, upon his promotion to the Senior Time Scale of IAS, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kargil.
Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS(JK:2015), Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khaltsi, upon his promotion to the Senior ‘ﬁme Scale of IAS, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, relieving Moses Kunzang, kAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Leh of the additional charge of the post.
Hashmat Ali Khan, KAS, Director, Hospitality and Protocol, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal.
Amit Sharma, KAS, Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Transport Department. He shall hold the additional charge of the post of Special Secretary in the Secretariat of Road Safety Council.
Bilal Ahmad Bhat, KAS, Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K State Road Transport Corporation, on deputation basis.
Rohit Khajuria, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Deputy
Commissioner, Udhampur.
Veer Ji Hangloo, KAS, Mission Director, ICDS J&K, has been transferred and posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu.
Nasir Ahmad Naqash, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Director, Area Planning and ex-ofﬂcio Special Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.
Shabnam Kamili, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICDS, J&K.
Ghulam Nabi Itoo, KAS, Director School Education, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as
Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla.
Leena Padha, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies
and Consumer Affairs, has been transferred and posted as Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K.
Rajinder Singh Tara, KAS, Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms in the ofﬁce of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K.
Gulzar Ahmad Dar, KAS, Director, Sericulture, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Director,
Information J&K.
Jatinder Singh, KAS, Director, Command Area Development, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu.
Tariq Ahmad Zargar, KAS, Director, Information J&K, has been transferred and posted as
Director, Hospitality and Protocol, J&K.
Ghulam Mohammad Dar, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted
as Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K.
Manmohan Singh, KAS, Managing Director, J&K State Road Transport Corporation, has been recalled and posted as Director, Command Area Development, Jammu.
Reyaz Ahmad Wani, KAS, Secretary, J&K State Water Resources Regulatory Authority, has been recalled and posed as Director, Sericulture, J&K.
Khalid Jahangir, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.
Mehmood Ahmad Shah, KAS, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-ofﬁcio Settlement Ofﬁcer), Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir.
Shahbaz Mirza, KAS, Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora.
Mohammad Younis Malik, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Director, School Education Kashmir.
Mathora Masoom, KAS, Director Floriculture, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar. Indu Kanwal Chib, KAS, Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Reasi.
Abdul Haﬁz Shah, KAS, Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as
Director, Floriculture, Kashmir. Tsering Mutup, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Neyoma, is transferred and posted as Sub- Divisional Magistrate, Khaltsi.