About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt orders regular updating of official websites

Published at August 30, 2018 12:05 AM 0Comment(s)174views


Srinagar, August 29:

The Governor’s Administration has ordered that the official websites of the Government Departments should be updated regularly.
“The Website updation is a recurring task, which needs to be looked alter regularly by the designated Officers/Officials of the concerned departments,” said a circular issued by the General Administration Department.
"It is as such requested to all Administrative Secretaries of all the departments to personally monitor the updation of their Departmental Websites and ensure its strict compliance as per the checklist in a time-bound manner," said the circular.
For any assistance regarding website hosting and other related issues, the Departments have been asked to contact: Rahul Sharma, Scientist E, NIC - 9469210585, Irfan Rather, Project Manager, JaKeGA - 9070181818 and Naveed Iqbal, Manager IT, JaKeGA – 9419021280.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top