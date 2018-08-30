Govt orders regular updating of official websites

Srinagar, August 29:
The Governor’s Administration has ordered that the official websites of the Government Departments should be updated regularly.
“The Website updation is a recurring task, which needs to be looked alter regularly by the designated Officers/Officials of the concerned departments,” said a circular issued by the General Administration Department.
"It is as such requested to all Administrative Secretaries of all the departments to personally monitor the updation of their Departmental Websites and ensure its strict compliance as per the checklist in a time-bound manner," said the circular.
For any assistance regarding website hosting and other related issues, the Departments have been asked to contact: Rahul Sharma, Scientist E, NIC - 9469210585, Irfan Rather, Project Manager, JaKeGA - 9070181818 and Naveed Iqbal, Manager IT, JaKeGA – 9419021280.