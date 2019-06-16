Govt orders prosecution of 7 Hurriyat activists for protesting Masarat’s PSA detention

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The government has accorded sanction for prosecution of seven Hurriyat Conference activists in Hajin Bandipora for protesting in 2015 against the detention of Muslim League chairman Massarat Alam under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Masarat was detained and booked under the PSA following the 2010 unrest that leftover 100 people dead.

On October 30, 2012, Alam was booked under PSA for running the 2010 mass agitation. He was released on March 1, 2015. However, his release sparked political storm and within a month, he was arrested again and booked under PSA.

According to an order issued by state’s Home Department, on 24 April 2015 Police Station Hajin received information through sources that after offering Friday prayers some Hurriyat conference activists Assadullah Parray, Showkat Ahmad Hajam alias Hakeem, Mehraj-ud-din Gojree, Abdul Majeed Lone, Masroor Ahmad Rather, Ali Mohammad Dar alias Master and Abdul Hamid Parray alias Gadai had assembled at Bus Stand Hajin and protested against the detention under PSA of Massarat Alam and chanted anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans .

It said a case FIR No. 22/2015 U/S 13 UAPA, 1967 was registered at Police station Hajin and the investigation was taken up.

“The Authority appointed by the State Government under sub-section (2) of section 45 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has independently scrutinized the Case Diary file and all the other relevant documents relating to the case and has come to a definite conclusion that this is a fit case for accord of prosecution sanction against the said accused persons” reads the order. Subsequently, the government ordered prosecution against the seven persons for commission of offence punishable under section 13 UAP Act arising out of the FIR (No.22/2015) of Police Station Hajin. (GNS)