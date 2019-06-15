Govt orders prosecution of 4 persons for ‘identifying guard posts’ to snatch weapons

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The state government has accorded sanction to prosecute four persons under unlawful activities (Prevention) Act for “identification of guard posts and Nakas” in order to “snatch the weapon easily” from government forces.

According to a government order, on 7 June last year, Police Station Kulgam “reliably came to know” that a “self-styled” commander of LeT –Shakoor Ahmad Dar alias Abu Bakar was active in Kulgam and is planning to snatch the weapons from government forces.

“The commander has orgnised a group of members with a task to make discreet identification of the guard posts/Naka's in order to snatch the weapon easily from security force/Police etc,” reads the order, a copy of which lies with GNS. Subsequently, it said, a case FIR No.98/2018 U/S 13(2) 18,39 UAP Act, 1967 was registered at Police Station Kulgam and investigation set into motion.

“During the course of investigation and as per the evidences collected, it has been found that the accused persons namely Ajaz Ahmad Bhat of Chennigam Frisal, Sheeraz Ahmad Shargojri of Mohd Shaban Shergojri of Chambgund Pahloo, Adil Nazir Wagay of Chambgund Pahloo, Zahid Ahmad Shargojri of Chamgund Phaloo and Shakoor Ahmad Dar alias Abu bakar of Sopat have been found involved for the commission of offences U/S 13 (2) 18, 39 UAPA.”

Shakoor Ahmad Dar was killed in an encounter with government forces at Chidder Kulgam on 24 June 2018, it says.

“The Authority appointed by the State Government under sub-section (2) of section 45 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, has independently scrutinized the Case Diary file and all the other relevant documents relating to the case and has come to a definite conclusion that this is a fit case for accord of prosecution sanction against the said accused persons,” the order said and announced accord of sanction for launching prosecution against the our accused persons for commission of offences punishable U/S 13(2), 18 & 39 ULA(P)Act, 1967 in case FIR No. 98/2018 of Police Station Kulgam.