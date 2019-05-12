Govt orders probe into Sports Council, Skill Development Mission wrongdoings

May 12, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Awarding dredging, macdamisation contracts, not implementing State Wide Area Network projects also under investigation

The State government has started probe into the irregularities in appointments in Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council and Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission along with awarding of dredging contracts, macadamisation contracts and lack in implementation of State Wide Area Network projects.

As per orders issued by the Governor’s secretariat, the probe committees would look into all the five cases from 2010 to 2018 with focus on the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s tenure.

The Fact Finding Committees would submit a report by June 14 this year detailing the process followed in appointments in the J&K Sports Council, J&K Skill Development Mission and award of dredging contracts particularly by the previous Mehbooba Mufti-led government.

The move comes in the backdrop of numerous complaints received by the Governor’s administration through public outreach programmes conducted by the Governor’s advisors and through written complaints.

Sources privy to the development said complaints of irregularities in appointments in Skill Development and J&K Sports Council were being received by the Governor’s office on daily basis stating that during the Mehbooba Mufti-led government’s tenure the dredging contracts were awarded unfairly and the appointments in the J&K Sports Council under PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra were mainly backdoor.

“People everyday complained to the Governor’s administration about backdoor appointments in the Rural Development Department, J&K Bank and Forest department during the previous PDP-BJP government,” the sources said.

They said in the coming days similar probes might be announced in the functioning of other departments.

The Fact Finding Committees headed by senior officers have been mandated to go into these alleged irregularities and identify those responsible.

The first Fact-Finding Committee (FFC) would examine illegal and irregular appointments in J&K Sports Council and the Youth Services and Sports department from 2010-2018 and identify those responsible for irregularities, if any.

The committee would be chaired by Principal Secretary Home while Secretary Youth, Services and Sports would assist him.

The second FFC would examine “fraudulent appointments” in Skill Development Department and any autonomous body, corporation, organisation under it from 2010-2018 and would identify those responsible for fraudulent appointments.

This committee would be chaired by Commissioner Secretary Forest along with Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction and Secretary Technical Education.

The third FFC would examine irregularities in awarding dredging contracts and also look into the implementation of dredging contracts in River Jhelum and elsewhere by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and by Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) from 2010 to 2018.

This committee would be chaired by Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development department and would include Commissioner Secretary Revenue and Commissioner Secretary, Public Health Engineering and Irrigation and Flood Control department.

The fourth FFC would examine irregularities in awarding macadamization contracts and also look into irregularities in implementation of macadamization contracts from 2010 to 2018 and identify those responsible for irregularities.

The committee would be chaired by Principal Secretary Finance and include Principal Secretary Planning and Managing Director Jammu Kashmir Project Construction Company.

A probe into the award of contracts by the JKPCC is already being carried out by the Crime Branch.

Last year, the government’s Fact Finding Committee, set up last year by the Governor, had pointed out irregularities in the functioning of the corporation.

The fifth FFC would examine irregularities in lack of progress in implementation of State Wide Area Network (SWAN) project.

The FFC would look into the reasons for the delay in implementation of the SWAN project by the Information Technology department and irregularities.

The committee would be chaired by Principal Secretary Transport while Principal Secretary, Industries and Secretary Higher Education would assist him.

Governor Satya Pal Malik last year in an interview had alleged that he had unearthed a recruitment scam in J&K Bank recruitment while a certain KAS officer was also appointed without any examination by the previous State governments.