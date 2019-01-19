Govt orders probe after Kupwara woman delivers baby on road side in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The government has directed Principal Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar to probe incident wherein a woman gave birth to a baby on a roadside after the family was allegedly denied night stay at LD hospital here, leading to the death of her baby.
The woman from a far-flung area of Moori, Kalaroos in north Kashmir's Kupwara district was reportedly refused entry by doctors late Thursday night after which delivered baby on a roadside here.
The normal delivery by the woman also puts a question mark on the functioning of peripheral hospitals especially in Kupwara from where she was referred late in the evening to Srinagar.
Divisional commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan said that a formal order has been issued to Principal GMC asking him to look into the factual position of the matter.
“This incident needs a thorough inquiry to find out the factual position, so that appropriate action is taken against the concerned if found liable for such negligence/ act,” reads the order issued by the Divisional Commissioner to the principal GMC.
"You are accordingly directed to enquire into the matter and furnish the inquiry report along with your explicit comments within two days, treating the matter most urgent," the order added.
Medical Superintendent of Lal Ded hospital, Dr Shabir Sidiqui said that the matter has been already taken up with the head of the Department Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr Farhhat Jabeen.
Pending inquiry, the doctor who was on duty on Thursday has been attached to Principal GMC, Srinagar, the Superintendent said.
Meanwhile, the family said that had the woman not been referred to Srinagar, the baby would have survived.
"Action should also be taken against those who referred us to Srinagar from Kupwara hospital and also those who asked us to wait and bring the woman on Friday in the LD hospital," the family added. (GNS)