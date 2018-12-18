About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt orders panel to identify new tourism projects in J-K

Published at December 18, 2018 09:13 PM 0Comment(s)723views


Press Trust of India

Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday ordered to constitute an official panel to screen and identify new tourism projects in the state under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP).

The State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik ordered the constitution of the committee, an official spokesperson said.

The committee has to complete the screening and identification of projects by the end of December, he said.

It will be headed by the administrative secretary of the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department and the members will include administrative secretary, Forest, Environment and Ecology Department, administrative secretary, Tourism Department and director Tourism of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, the spokesman said.

Jammu and Kashmir has received Rs 2,000 crore under the PMDP for the development of new tourist circuits and tourism infrastructure over the span of five years.

 

