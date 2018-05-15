Govt orders minor reshuffle in civil admin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
State government Monday made a minor reshuffle in civil administration by ordering the transfers and postings of five IAS and two KAS officers.
Senior IAS officer, Lokesh Dutt Jha, Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman/Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, relieving Khurshid Ahmed, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department of the additional charge of the post.
Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, vice Lokesh Dutt Jha.
Mohammad Javed Khan, Secretary to the Government, Technical Education, Youth Services and Sports Department, has been assigned the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
In another order, Owais Ahmed, Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, has been transferred and posted as Director, Tribal Affairs, J&K, vice Mohammad Rafi.
Mohammad Rafi, Director, Tribal Affairs, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Srinagar, against an available vacancy.
Mohammad Akbar Bhat, Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Assistant to the Minister for Agriculture Production.
Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.