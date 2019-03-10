Govt orders minor reshuffle in administration

March 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

In a minor administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered transfers and postings of four Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and one Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officers, an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) said.

According to the GAD order issued Saturday, IAS officer M Raju will be the new excise commissioner, replacing Talat Parvez Rohella (KAS), who was transferred and posted as secretary to the government, higher education department.

Raju, managing director to J&K projection construction corporation, would hold the charge of post of excise commissioner in additional to his own duties till further orders, it said.

Sarita Chauhan (IAS), commissioner secretary to the government higher education department, was transferred and posted as commissioner secretary to the government, school education department.

Ajeet Kumar Sahu (IAS) has been transferred and posted as commissioner secretary to the government, public health engineering, irrigation and flood control department, relieving Khurshid Ahmad Shah, commissioner secretary to the government, public works (roads and buildings) department of the additional charge of the post.

Pandurang Kondbarao Pole (IAS), awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as secretary to the government, department of disaster management, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction, reliving Shah of the additional charge of the post, the order read.