About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt orders minor reshuffle in admin

Published at February 07, 2019 05:24 PM 0Comment(s)2049views


Govt orders minor reshuffle in admin

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The state Government Thursday ordered minor reshuffle in administration. As per the order issued by GAD, Prasanna Ramaswamy G, IAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction has been transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, relieving Syed Abid Rashid Shah, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

As per the order Prasanna Ramaswamy will also hold the additional charge of the post of Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction for State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC), Humhama, Srinagar.

Peerzada Hafiz-Ullah Shah, KAS, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the Health and Medical Education Department.

Mir Tariq Ali, KAS, Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, SMC, vice Peerzada Hafiz-Ullah Shah.

Pawan Singh Rathore, KAS, Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has been transferred and posted as Director, Agriculture, Jammu. The officer will join at his new place of posting on 1st March 2019, alter the retirement on superannuation of H.K. Razdan, Director, Agriculture, Jammu on 28 Feb 2019.

Vikas Sharma, KAS, Joint Transport Commissioner, under orders of transfer as Director, Geology and Mining, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman, JDA, vice Pawan Singh Rathore.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top