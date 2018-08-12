Govt orders major admin shake up

Talat is Excise Commissioner; Shah gets additional charge of Admin Secy Disaster Management; Rukhsana is DG Social Welfare; Hafizullah is Commissioner SMC; Gazzanfer Sp Secy to Govt, Technical Education; Asif is MD JKTDC; Hashmat Director Hospitality and Protocol
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 11:
The government led by Governor Narinder Nath Vohra Saturday ordered transfers and postings of top officers.
Sarmad Hafeez, Special Secretary to the Government, Information Department, holding charge of Administrative Secretary, Information Department, would now also hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Mohammad Mehraj-ud-din Khan, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department.
Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Secretary to the Government, Horticulture Department, shall also hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, holding charge of Administrative Secretary, Department of Floriculture, Gardens and Parks, has been transferred and posted as Excise Commissioner, J&K, relieving M Raju, Commissioner Commercial Taxes, J&K of the additional charge of the post.
Farooq Ahmad Shah, Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.
Mohammad Saleem Shishgar, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Department of Culture, would also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Department of Floriculture, Gardens and Parks, till further orders.
Anil Kumar Gupta, Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms, has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development Department.
Rukhsana Gani, Member J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Director General, Social Welfare, Kashmir.
Peerzada Hafizullah Shah, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
Mir Tariq Ali, Director General, Sericulture, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms.
M M Rehman Ghasi, Additional Registrar Cooperatives, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K.
Gazzanfer Ali, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Technical Education Department.
Asif Hameed Khan, Director, Libraries, J&K (presently on leave), has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation relieving Shamim Ahmad Wani, General Manager, J&K Tourism Development Corporation of the additional charge of the post.
Shamim Ahmad Laharwal, Secretary (Technical) Cooperatives Department, is transferred and posted as Director General, Libraries, relieving Munir-ul-Istam, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K of the additional charge of the post.
Hashmat Ali Khan, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Director, Hospitality & Protocol, J&K.
Avtar Singh Chib, Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.
Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Custodian General, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department.
Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, Director, Hospitality and Protocol, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department.
Mohammad Akbar Wani, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.
Mufti Mohammad Fariduddin, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, State Procurement Supplies Agency, Rural Development Department, J&K vice Javed Ahmad Shah who would report to his parent organization for further posting.
Farooq Ahmad Shah, Special Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, has been transferred and posted as Custodian General, J&K.
Riyaz Ahmad, Special Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Board of School Education.
Shabnam Kamili, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional Registrar, Cooperatives, Kashmir.
Leena Padha, Special Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.
Kusum Badyal, Special Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.
Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, has been transferred and posted as Director, Sericulture, J&K.
Ali Afsar Khan, Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K.
Reyaz Ahmad Wani, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K State Water Resources Regulatory Authority.
Ravinder Nath Sadhu, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.
Mohammad Ishaq Shah, Additional Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination.
Pawan Singh Rathore, Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, has been transferred and posted as Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority.
Mehraj-ud-Din Rather, General Manager, DIC, Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar.
Rajesh Kumar Shavan, Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Udhampur, against an available vacancy.
Om Parkash Bhagat, Additional Secretary in the Governor's Secretariat, under orders of transfer as Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, has been posted as Director Tourism, Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Mohammad Qasim Wani, Director Social Welfare, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Bandipore. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipore, till further orders.
Raj Kumar Katoch, Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Housing Board, against an available vacancy.
Arun Kumar Manhas, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba.
Rashpal Singh, Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.
Tilak Raj Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes Checkpost, Lakhanpur.
Puneet Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Checkpost, Lakhanpur, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.
Raj Kumar Thappa, Joint Registrar, Cooperatives (Audit), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Regional Transport Officer, Kathua (headquarters Lakhanpur).
Pardeep Singh, Regional Transport Officer, Kathua (Headquarters Lakhanpur), has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation.
Shafaat Sultan, Mission Director, ICPS, has been transferred and directed to report to the Science and Technology Department for further posting.
G A Sofi, Managing Director, J&K Horticulture, Produce, Marketing and Processing Corporation, would hold the charge of the post of Mission Director, ICPS, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Meanwhile, in a separate order, the government ordered the transfer and posting of Kartar Singh, Project Manager, IWMP, Reasi posting him as Secretary, J&K State Advisory Board for Development of Pahari Speaking People, against an available vacancy.
Mohammad Yousuf Malik, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Reasi, would hold the charge of the post of Project Manager, IWMP, Reasi, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Peerzada Zahoor Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Srinagar, would hold the charge of the post of Collector, Land Acquisition, Public Works Department, Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.