Govt orders inquiry into wrong notice issued by Relief Commissioner

Javid AhmadSrinagar
Government Monday ordered an inquiry into the issuance of a wrong notice — that asked for consent of Kashmiri migrants for pilgrimage to Mata Kheer Bhawani in Kashmir — by Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Jammu.
The Commissioner has been relieved from the post and Relief and Rehabilitation department has written to the General Administration Department (GAD) and sought the officer be attached for issuing the notice without the consent from higher authorities of the department.
Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Javid Mustafa Mir informed reporters in a presser that Kashmiri Pandit migrants don’t need to register for visiting Kashmir for religious pilgrimages as they belong to the state.
“Kashmiri Pandit migrants belong to this soil. They don’t need to register for such religious pilgrimages. They can come anytime and don’t need to register or permission from the government,” he said.
The Minister said the department ordered an inquiry which will ascertain the reason behind the issuance of this notice.
The inquiry team will be headed by Secretary to government Relief and Rehabilitation department.
“The commissioner even didn’t inform the private section of the Ministry. He has issued the notice on his own,” Mir said
According to the notice, published in a local newspaper, the Commissioner sought consent from Kashmiri migrants with personnel details of those intending to visit religious places in Kashmir.