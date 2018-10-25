Govt orders establishment of Winter Sectt in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 24:
In connection with the bi-annual Durbar Move, the government Wednesday ordered establishment of Winter Secretariat at Srinagar which shall start functioning from 1st November 2018.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the officers/officials to be stationed in the Winter Secretariat include one officer of the level of Special Secretary/Additional Secretary, one officer of the level of Deputy Secretary/Under Secretary, three Senior Scale Stenographer/Junior Scale Stenographer out of which two shall be deployed with the Chief Secretary as and when he is in the Winter Secretariat, three Computer knowing Senior Assistants/Junior Assistants and three Orderlies.
The Winter Secretariat shall operate from 2nd floor and a portion of the 3rd floor including Chief Secretary's Chamber and Committee Room will be kept operational it said.