Govt. Orders enquiry into shooting down a man at Farooq Abdullah's residence

Government has ordered an enquiry into the killing of a man in the premises of former Chief Minster Dr. Farooq Abdullah's Jammu residence.
The District Magistrate Jammu has appointed SDM North to enquire the circumstances that led to the killing of Syed Murfad Shah in the premises of Dr. Abdullah.
Pertinently Shah was on Saturday shot dead by security guards after he allegedly forces his way into the premises of the former CM in Jammu. The family of the deceased later staged protests demanding an enquiry into the incident. (KNS)