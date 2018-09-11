Govt orders deduction of a day’s salary of employees

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 10:
The governor administration Monday ordered deduction of an amount equivalent to one day's salary of every employee (voluntary for Non-Gazetted employees) from the salary for September as a contribution towards relief for Kerala Floods victims.
According to an order issued here, the amount deducted shall be remitted by the concerned DDO's to account number under the title "Relief & Rehabilitation (other States)" with J&K Bank Moving Secretariat Branch.
“The employees shall be free to donate in excess of one day's salary and all such donations shall be welcome and will be eligible for the necessary rebate under Income Tax Rules.”
The amount deducted as the contribution towards relief to Kerala Flood Victims on behalf of the officers and employees of the Government shall be credited into the account.