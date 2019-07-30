Govt orders circulated on social media invalid: Governor

July 30, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday said that the government orders which were circulated on social media in Kashmir were not valid.

“All the orders are invalid,” Malik said on the sidelines of a function at SKICC here.

The Governor said that rumors spread like wildfire in the valley and he appealed public not to pay heeds to rumors.

He said everything was fine and normal in the state.

In past few days, several government orders were circulated on social media, triggering rumours that Government of India might remove Article 35A, which give special rights to the state residents.

The speculations erupted after additional 100 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in the valley.