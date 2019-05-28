Govt orders cancellation of appointments obtained on certificates issued by CBHE, New Delhi

May 28, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced cancellation of all appointments made on the basis of certificates issued by the Central Board of Higher Education (CBHE) Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, an official spokesman said here on Tuesday evening.

He said the government directed all the Administrative Secretaries, Head of Departments, Deputy Commissioners, Managing Directors of the Corporations, Boards functioning under the State Government to immediately cancel the appointments, if any, made on the basis of certificates issued by the CBHE, New Delhi.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, (GAD) on May 27th, it has been established that CBHE is a fake institution and its certificates and examinations are not recognised by any national body or authority.