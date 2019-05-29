About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt orders cancelation of appointments made on basis of CBHE certificates

 The government directed all the Administrative Secretaries/Head of Departments/Deputy Commissioners/Managing Directors of the Corporations, Boards etc functioning under the State Government to immediately cancel the appointments, if any, made on the basis of certificates issued by the Central Board of Higher Education (CBHE), Uttam Nagar, New Delhi.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, (GAD) on May 27th, it has been established that Central Board of Higher Education, Uttam Nagar, New Delhi is a fake institution and its certificates/examinations are not recognized by any national body/authority. In response to the queries of the State Government regarding the authenticity of the above said Board, the concerned competent authorities have clarified that the said Board has been simply registered as a Society and not empowered to issue any certificate of academic qualification.
The matter has come to fore after a complaint was received by the Government regarding the genuineness of the certificates issued by the Central Board of Higher Education, Uttam Nagar, New Delhi on the basis of which some people have got the employment in Government departments.
Accordingly, the government took up the matter with various competent authorities, including J&K State Board of School Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of School Education and Literacy and Secretary Education, National Capital Territory of Delhi, Directorate of Education (Private School Branch) Old Secretariat, New Delhi to establish the genuineness of the institution and validity of certificates issued by it. In turn, the said authorities have clarified that the said institution (CBHE) Uttam Nagar, New Delhi does not exist in the name of recognized boards of the School Education.
In view of the above clarification by the competent authorities, the Government has disposed off the matter with the observations that “the appointment obtained by misrepresentation of facts or by playing fraud upon the competent authority is void as the illegality of obtaining an appointment by the production of documents which are not valid goes to the root of the appointment itself. The appointment obtained by such means itself is illegal and invalid”.

 

