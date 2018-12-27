About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt orders attachment of CEO Pulwama

Published at December 27, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Dec 26:

The government Wednesday ordered immediate attachment of Mushtaq Ahmad Salroo, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Pulwama, pending inquiry.
According to an order issued by Secretary, School Education, A K Sahu, Salroo shall remain attached with Director School Education Kashmir while SoniSanam, I/C Principal, DIET Pampore shall hold the additional charge of the post of CEO Pulwama till further orders.
The action has been taken against Salroo following a complaint regarding continuing his services in two different departments simultaneously during leave period.

 

