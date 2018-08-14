Govt orders another spell of transfers in admin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 13:
The Governor administration on Monday ordered another spells of transfers in the administration.
Farooq Ahmad Rather, Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Water-Shed Management Programme, has been transferred and posted as Director Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir.
Sudershan Kumar, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Water-Shed Management Programme, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Mehmood Ahmad Shah, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Regional Director, Survey & Land Records (ex-officio-Settlement Officer), Anantnag.
Ajaz Abdullah Saraf, Secretary, J&K State Commission for Women, under orders of transfer as Secretary, J&K Khadi, Village and Industries Board, is posted as Additional Transport Commissioner, J&K, against an available vacancy.
Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, Regional Director, Survey & Land Records (ex-officio-Settlement Officer) Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K.
Shafqat Iqbal, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department.
Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, Additional District Development Commissioner, Budgam, would hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Doodpathri, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Mohammad Sultan Malik, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and repatriated to his parent department, Finance Department, for further posting.
Akramullah Tak, Joint Director Employment, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Ashish Kumar Gupta, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Distilleries), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner, Toll Post, Lakhanpur, against an available vacancy.
Ashok Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Appeals-II), Jammu, would hold the charge of the post of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Distilleries), Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Recoveries), Srinagar, would hold the charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Vigilance & Inspections), Srinagar, in addition to own duties, till further orders.
Jahangir Hashmi, Additional Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department (Monitoring).
Vaibhav Kohli, Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department.
Ravi Kumar Bharti, Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, against an available vacancy.
Muhammad Shafi Dar, under orders of transfer as Custodian, Trade Facilitation Centre, Salamabad, Uri, has been posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Horticulture Department.
Seema Bharti, under orders of transfer as Deputy Director Handicrafts, J&K, has been posted as Deputy Director, Horticulture, Jammu.
Suheel Ahmad, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Ladakh Affairs Department, has been transferred and posted as Custodian Trade Facilitation Centre, Salamabad, Uri.
Shafqat Khan, Joint Resident Commissioner, New Delhi (Nodal Officer, Migrant Cell), has been transferred and directed to report to the Health and Medical Education Department for further posting.
Prerna Raina, Additional Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, would also look after the work of Nodal Officer, Migrant Cell, New Delhi.
Shamim Ahmad Kraipak, Administrative Officer in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and directed to report to the Tourism Department (his parent department), for further posting.