Govt order on daily-wagers confusing: Tarigami

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior CPI (M) leader and former MLA of Kulgam said that recent order by the government that casual, seasonal, ad-hoc, contractual, need-based and daily rated workers in all departments, who were engaged after April 29, 2010, and March 17, 2015, has created uncertainty as these poor people are already suffering due to the non-payment of wages for months together.

The spokesman said that previous BJP-PDP government in the Assembly had assured that all these engagements would be regularised. However, instead of regularising them, the administration is issuing such orders which create confusion and chaos. The callous attitude of the administration has put this hapless lot to tremendous hardships.

Most of them are the lone breadwinners of their families and disengaging them will have devastating effects not only on them, but on their families also. Unemployment in the State has assumed an alarming trend and the successive governments in the state lacked vision for tackling this problem. It is not a matter of serious concern only, but we believe that any further delay in addressing this smouldering issue will make this problem worse to handle. One of the burning issues, which is adding to the atmosphere of uncertainty and alienation, is the alarming rate of unemployment in the state.

Already there are limited job opportunities as there is virtually no industrial and private sector in the state. In the absence of other viable avenues, the government sector is the only area which provides some opportunity for generating employment. But the inability of the government to create such opportunities the future seems to be bleak for our younger generation.

The Governor administration should regularise all the casual, seasonal, ad-hoc, contractual, need-based and daily rated workers, who are working for years together. Both Union and State governments must devise comprehensive youth-oriented policies with long-lasting employment schemes.