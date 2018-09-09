Govt Nursing College waiting for permanent campus

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Sep 08:
Government College of Nursing is running from a make shift campus since its inception in 2017. Authorities have failed to find a permanent campus for it. The college is functioning from Women’s College MA Road Srinagar.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that the Department of Higher Education is yet to identify the land for the construction of permanent campus for the college.
The college is offering B.sc Nursing, a four year undergrad degree course. It has attracted good number of students. College officials said that they have 118 students currently enrolled in first and second year. Although the college is being run from a three stories building but the officials fear they may face shortage of space, given the increasing number of students showing interest in the course, as they go for fresh admissions next year.
“After two years it will be difficult for us to teach 400-500 students because the college will have to admit more students and the existing ones have to move for third and fourth year, respectively,” an official said.
Lamenting on the lack of infrastructure Principal, Zamrooda Akhtar told Rising Kashmir that government was in search of land for the construction of permanent campus but after the collapse of the coalition government, “the process has come to a halt.”
Commissioner Secretary Higher Education department, Sarita Chauhan said, “The search for the permanent campus is still going on.We have two colleges in both Jammu and Kashmir provinces and both will have their own permanent campuses soon.”
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com