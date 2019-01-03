Govt notifies revised funding scheme for Ladakh

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 2:
As a follow up to the State Administrative Council (SAC) decision regarding devolution of fiscal powers to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), the Government today notified revised scheme of funding for Leh and Kargil districts.
According to an order issued by the Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary, all the funds related to the districts of Leh and Kargil shall, henceforth, be released through the Ladakh Affairs Department only by all the departments of State Government.
“This shall cover all the releases under Capex, Revenue as well as Centrally Sponsored Schemes,” it said.
The order said that the Ladakh Affairs Department shall issue the order for transfer of funds from functional Major Heads of Account under which the funds have been allocated to it, to Major Head 8448.
“The funds released by the Administrative Departments including Finance & Planning for both Leh and Kargil Districts shall be deemed to have been transferred to Major Head 8448 in each case and not transferred through treasury on the basis of bills and vouchers,” it said adding NIC shall work out the scheme to ensure reflection of allocation under Major Head 2575 and 4575 and other departmental grants/major heads under major Head 8448 reflecting detailed heads under which such provision exists in the main budget for purpose of monitoring and reporting on the expenditure.
According to the order, the funds allocated to CEO/DC, Leh and Kargil under MH-8448 shall be further allocated to the treasuries and DDOs by the concerned Deputy Commissioners of the Districts via BEAMS application only. “The CEO/ DC Leh and Kargil shall ensure to remit back all the unspent balances of revenue expenditure into the Treasury on the closure of the financial year and retain the unutilized Capex funds (both state Capex & CSS) in the council fund of Leh and Kargil Districts,” it said adding that the Chief Controller of Accounts / Accounts Officer Leh and Kargil districts should compile the monthly accounts of their respective council funds and submit the same to the Finance Department on monthly basis.
“This shall not be applicable to the funds authorized through Home and Law Departments for Police and Judiciary of Ladakh region, respectively,” the order said and added that no Treasury in Leh or Kargil District should honor any bill under any Major Head except under Major Head 8448, unless specifically provided otherwise.