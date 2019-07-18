Govt notifies Drugs and Magic Remedies Act rules

July 18, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department Wednesday notified Drugs and Magical Remedies Act (2019) rules in order to put checks on advertisements of certain cases of remedies alleged to possess magic qualities.

The rules have been notified under SRO-454 a year after the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 2018, was enacted by former Governor, N N Vohra last year.

“In the exercise of powers conferred by section 18 of J&K Drugs and Magical Remedies Act (Governor Act No: VIII of 2018, the government here by makes rules for it,” reads the notification.

The law prohibits advertising of drugs and remedies for inducing miscarriage or preventing conception in women, improving or maintaining the capacity for sexual pleasure, correction of menstrual disorders curing, diagnosing or preventing any disease mentioned in the schedule 6 which contains list of 54 diseases and conditions.

The notification stated that all documents containing advertisements relating to drugs shall be sent by post to a registered medical practitioner by name or to a retail chemist, the address of such registered medical practitioner or wholesale or retail chemist be given.

“Such document shall bear at the top, printed in indelible ink in a conspicuous manner, the words. For the use only of registered medical practitioners or a hospital or a laboratory,” further read the notification.

As per the notification, no person shall take part in the publication of any advertisement referring to any drug in terms which suggest or are calculated to lead to the use of that drug for the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment of any diseases.

The rules will govern scrutiny of misleading advertisements relating for drugs and a procedure will be followed in prohibiting import and export of certain advertisements.

The health experts had been voicing concern over the violation of norms mentioned in the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act as health care providers are illegally putting names of diseases in advertisements.

Expressing displeasure over rampant practice, a senior doctor at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar said advertisements mentioning names of diseases is illegal.

“It is ethically wrong. A doctor can advertise the name of clinics and address but not the names of the diseases and the treatment,” he said.

He said contrary to the norms, names of diseases are seen in advertisements both in media and at public places as there still no monitoring mechanism for the same.