Govt notifies 88 new services in 16 Deptts under PGSA

Published at October 17, 2018 12:22 AM 0Comment(s)402views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 16:

The government Tuesday issued formal notification bringing 88 services in 16 Departments under the Public Service Guarantee Act-2011.
The proposal in this regard was approved earlier by the State Administrative Council (SAC) in its meeting chaired by Governor Satya Pal Malik on October 4.
The new Departments brought under the ambit of PGSA include Tourism, Industries & Commerce, Handloom Development, Handicrafts, Geology & Mining, Labour & Employment, Public Works (R&B), Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Finance, Agriculture Production, Revenue, Housing & Urban Development and Forest, Ecology & Environment.
J&K Pollution Control Board, Fire & Emergency Services and J&K Employees Provident Fund Organization have also been brought under the ambit of PGSA.

