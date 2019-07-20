Govt must work for limiting tobacco availability in JK: Experts

July 20, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

In the wake of poor implementation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), expert Thursday said that the state government has to find ways to limit the availability of tobacco products to save susceptible population.

The experts were speaking during a State-level inception cum sensitization workshop on tobacco control which was organized by Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) in Srinagar.

Ashish Kumar Pandey, Technical Advisor Tobacco Control, the Union (international voluntary scientific organization) South South-East Asia Office said J&K needs to find ways to limit the availability of tobacco products.

“Government has obligation. There is a dilemma within the government. Tobacco is a legally established product in India,” he said.

He said the issue of tobacco has not been a priority for the government suggesting for measures as many people are at risk.

Pandey said there are more than 600 districts in India that are covered under the National Tobacco Control Program (NTCP), but in J&K it is still confined to three districts—Budgam, Leh and Jammu.

As per experts tobacco industry is the least remunerative and an exploitative industry which pushes people into further poverty.

“Health impact of tobacco is underestimated and its control is underestimated and remains ignored. A mechanism has to be developed in a sustained way,” he said.

Financial Commissioner to the Government Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, Atal Dullo said that there is a resistance from people and he is not sure where tobacco will end.

He said that the implementation of norms pertaining to sale of tobacco products in the valley was important.

“Tobacco kills. There are 50% chances that the person who takes tobacco products will die. 30% of tuberculosis patients are tobacco users,” he said at the workshop.

He admitted that the NTCP is restricted to some places adding “We need to expand it. We need to focus susceptible population.”

“Coordination among government departments was lacking. Enforcement of is key. Stakeholders need to be proactive. We need to conduct programs to minimize the damage caused due to the tobacco use,” he said.

According to Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) of 2018, 19.4 percent people of the State smoke, 1.4 percent smoke as well as consume smokeless tobacco, 2.9 percent only consume smokeless tobacco while 76.3 percent are non-smokers.

Though the government imposed blanket ban e-cigarettes earlier this year but the sale of loose cigarettes continues rampantly.

Dr Rehana Kousar, Nodal Officer NTCP Kashmir, said they have banned loose cigarettes and other tobacco products in 2016 but the norms are shelved.

“Lung cancer forms number one cancer in the valley that is because of tobacco use. Sanitization of masses is important. We have involved schools and colleges in this regard,” she said

According to officials, around 75 percent of cigarettes sale is being sold through loose cigarette in India and every gazetted officer is authorized to challan the person found smoking at a public place.

Dr Mohammad Nasir, state coordinator NTCP, said tobacco is big problem in the state saying that it has caused a rise in lung cancer.

“Illegal cigarettes are being sold rampantly. There should be monitoring to prevent people from second-hand smoking,” he said.

Nasir informed they have launched “yellow line campaign” within a radius of 100 meters from any educational institution in seven schools in Srinagar to ban the sale of tobacco products.

(mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com)