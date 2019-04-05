About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt must offer option before imposing highway ban: CPI (M)

 The Communist Party of India-Marxist on Thursday said that the decision of the government that there will be no movement of civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway for two days every week to facilitate movement of forces, must be a security issue, but why should a common man be put to avoidable hardships for whom all this security bandobast is meant? What about the patients, students, employees, businessmen, and others who will suffer hugely due to this ban.
“Do authorities want to say if a patient is serious, instead of taking him to the hospital, he must be first brought to the district magistrate’s office for getting a pass to travel on the highway? What will be the fate of those patients, who have to be brought from the other districts of the Valley and need immediate treatment in hospitals in Srinagar? What kind of logic is this? A patient can’t wait till a pass is issued, as in some cases it can prove disastrous and life-threatening,” the Communist Party of India-Marxist in a statement said.
The Communist Party of India-Marxist said similarly, will employees, who have to reach to their offices, observe a holiday when there are traffic restrictions on the highway? And what will students do, who have to attend their school, colleges and universities on the day there is a ban on movement of traffic on the highway?.
“There must be clarity on these issues and the government must find and offer a credible option to it before imposing the ban. The convoy movement timing must be devised in a way so as there is no inconvenience to the general public. There is a need to fine-tune the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of security forces convoys so as there is no clash with the movement of civilian traffic. The timing of the security forces’ convoy could be fixed such that it is different than the timing when highways and other roads witness peak civilian traffic movement,” CPIM said.
“Govt and its agencies have to safeguard the interests of the common man in all the situations,” said the Communist Party of India-Marxist.

Latest News

Allegations that NC candidate raised pro-Pak slogans at rally incorrec ...

Allegations that NC candidate raised pro-Pak slogans at rally incorrec ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
EC appoints 36 observers for 4 parliamentary constituencies in JK

EC appoints 36 observers for 4 parliamentary constituencies in JK

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
2 IAF officers dead, 2 others injured in road accident in Awantipora

2 IAF officers dead, 2 others injured in road accident in Awantipora

Apr 04 | Javid Sofi
Highway open even during Kargil War, rights of people being tampered w ...

Highway open even during Kargil War, rights of people being tampered w ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
Disallowing civilian traffic during convoy movement will prove disaste ...

Disallowing civilian traffic during convoy movement will prove disaste ...

Apr 04 | Irfan Yatoo
Caught 13 policemen who killed 3 local daily wagers and dubbed them as ...

Caught 13 policemen who killed 3 local daily wagers and dubbed them as ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
If voted to power, NC will review cases against J&K youth: Omar

If voted to power, NC will review cases against J&K youth: Omar

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
PHE casual labourers along with their children stage protest in Srinag ...

PHE casual labourers along with their children stage protest in Srinag ...

Apr 04 | Agencies
Tarigami condemns killing of political worker in Kulgam

Tarigami condemns killing of political worker in Kulgam

Apr 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Special tourism force to be set up in G-B: Report

Special tourism force to be set up in G-B: Report

Apr 04 | RK Web News
Lack of basic water facilities risks millions of lives globally: WHO

Lack of basic water facilities risks millions of lives globally: WHO

Apr 04 | RK Web News
Dialogue with all stakeholders can solve J&K crisis: Azad

Dialogue with all stakeholders can solve J&K crisis: Azad

Apr 04 | Agencies
Mehbooba, Amit Shah lying to people about AFSPA: Omar

Mehbooba, Amit Shah lying to people about AFSPA: Omar

Apr 04 | RK Online Desk
Civilian traffic ban on highway

Civilian traffic ban on highway 'unjust, uncalled' for: Monga

Apr 04 | Yawar Hussain
Christchurch terrorist to face 50 murder charges: NZ police

Christchurch terrorist to face 50 murder charges: NZ police

Apr 04 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Four youth detained during night raids from Shopian village

Four youth detained during night raids from Shopian village

Apr 04 | Javid Sofi
BJP tops political advertisers chart on Google, Congress ranked 6th

BJP tops political advertisers chart on Google, Congress ranked 6th

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
Kulgam Panch succumbs to injuries

Kulgam Panch succumbs to injuries

Apr 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt must offer option before imposing highway ban: CPI (M)

              

 The Communist Party of India-Marxist on Thursday said that the decision of the government that there will be no movement of civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway for two days every week to facilitate movement of forces, must be a security issue, but why should a common man be put to avoidable hardships for whom all this security bandobast is meant? What about the patients, students, employees, businessmen, and others who will suffer hugely due to this ban.
“Do authorities want to say if a patient is serious, instead of taking him to the hospital, he must be first brought to the district magistrate’s office for getting a pass to travel on the highway? What will be the fate of those patients, who have to be brought from the other districts of the Valley and need immediate treatment in hospitals in Srinagar? What kind of logic is this? A patient can’t wait till a pass is issued, as in some cases it can prove disastrous and life-threatening,” the Communist Party of India-Marxist in a statement said.
The Communist Party of India-Marxist said similarly, will employees, who have to reach to their offices, observe a holiday when there are traffic restrictions on the highway? And what will students do, who have to attend their school, colleges and universities on the day there is a ban on movement of traffic on the highway?.
“There must be clarity on these issues and the government must find and offer a credible option to it before imposing the ban. The convoy movement timing must be devised in a way so as there is no inconvenience to the general public. There is a need to fine-tune the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of security forces convoys so as there is no clash with the movement of civilian traffic. The timing of the security forces’ convoy could be fixed such that it is different than the timing when highways and other roads witness peak civilian traffic movement,” CPIM said.
“Govt and its agencies have to safeguard the interests of the common man in all the situations,” said the Communist Party of India-Marxist.

News From Rising Kashmir

;