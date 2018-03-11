Govt must initiate probe: DAK

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Demanding fair probe over the issues faced by the students Government Dental College and Hospital Srinagar, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Saturday visited the college and condemned the callous approach of college administration towards students.
Addressing a press conference in dental college, DAK said that government must appoint a committee to probe the issues being faced by the students from the past long time.
“The students are not protesting from the past two days. They have been facing issues inside the college from quit a long time. We condemn the doctorial approach the college administration meted out to the students,” executive member of DAK, Dr Masood Rashid said.
He said that they are astonished that “how can the Principal who has been given a charge of caretaker of the institute many years back still continues to be on this sacred chair.
“The Principal has also been charged with a criminal case by vigilance department of Kashmir and has further recommended his removal from the post but he still continues to be there which is unfortunate,” said Dr Masood, who is also secretary of consultant doctors.
He said that they have received representations from both the parties and they came to the conclusion that the students are facing “atrocities” and held the college administration for the issues.
“We will always support the truth and would not like to see students suffering. We want a fair probe. The question is that till they have not been heard which has caused hatred in the college affecting the academics in the institute,” he said.
Dr Masood said that heads of the institute are maintaining silence. “Only one person was asked to probe the incident recently who has given a biased statement regarding the issue,” he said.
“We have also talked to the concerned who was asked to investigate it and he said that they have not come with a conclusive report,” he said. DAK has backed the students saying that they have lost the trust of the college administration.
“Students have been deceived by the report. We demand the removal of the principal,” he said.
The press conference was also attended by representatives from Jammu and Kashmir Doctors Coordination Committee (JKDCC) , Chenab Valley Doctors Association(CVDA), Resident Doctors Association(RDA) Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, Society of Consultant Doctors(SCD), National Health Mission(NHM), Private Practitioners Association(PPA) and Society of Dental Surgeons JK.
