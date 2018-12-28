About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt must ensure security of Kashmiri students, traders in HP: NC

Published at December 28, 2018 12:32 AM 0Comment(s)285views

Attacks on Kashmiri students in Shimla, elsewhere unacceptable: Ramzan


Srinagar:

 Jammu and National Conference on Thursday expressed concern over the plight of students and traders who have been attacked at Radu in Shimla by errant mobs.
Party’s senior leader and former Minister Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan while expressing concern over the attacks on students and business community from Kashmir in Shimla said, “On one hand GOI and incumbent governor administration is making tall claims of engaging with the disenchanted youth of Kashmir, but on the other hand the government from time to time fails to ensure the safety and security of our youth in the other parts of country,” adding, “such attacks on Kashmiri students elsewhere in the country are unacceptable. Attacks like these could have bearing on the process of engagement with youth here in Kashmir.”
Choudhary Ramzan urged the governor administration to intervene into the matter and ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri student and business men in Shimla. “I urge the governor to take up the issue of harassment and attacks on Kashmiri students with the government of Himachal Pradesh at an earliest and ensure safe and secure environment for them,” he said.

