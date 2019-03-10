About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 10, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Govt mulls to create over 4,000 posts in school education department

Jammu and Kashmir government was mulling to create over four thousand posts for 207 schools—upgraded recently, officials said on Saturday.
The officials said that these schools include both High School (HS) and Higher Secondary School (HSS).
The order issued by Commissioner Secretary of School Education Department (SED) Ajeet Kumar Sahu on Wednesday stated that 4016 posts including 1694 posts at HS level and 2322 at HSS Level will be created for the upgraded schools.
For the 121 Middle Schools (MS) which were upgraded to High School level, 1694 posts have been created— 896 for Kashmir division to 64 schools and 798 for Jammu division to 57 schools. These schools include 15 hanging High schools of Kashmir division.
In teaching staff, out of a total number of 512 posts – 64 headmaster posts, 320 Master and 128 teacher posts have been sanctioned for the upgraded MS to HS.
Similarly, in Jammu division out of total 456 teaching staff posts— 57 headmaster posts, 285 Master and 114 teacher posts have been sanctioned.
From the non-teaching staff, 384 posts have been sanctioned for Jammu division while as in Jammu, 342 posts have also been sanctioned.
Likewise, in 86 High Schools which have been upgraded to Higher Secondary School (HSS) level a total number of 2322 posts have been created for the State.
These schools include 02 hanging Higher Secondary Schools of Kashmir division.
From the teaching staff in Kashmir division in 44 upgraded schools, 528 posts have been sanctioned—44 for principals and 484 for lecturer posts respectively.
Similarly, in Jammu division, a total number of 504 teaching staff has been created for 42 upgraded schools out which 42 have been sanctioned for principal posts and 462 for lecturer posts.
From the non-teaching staff, a total number of 660 posts have been sanctioned for the Kashmir division while as the government have also allocated 630 posts for Jammu division as well.
The posts from various non-teaching staff in both upgraded High School and Higher School category includes Lab Assistant, Clerk, Lab Bearer, Orderly, Safiwalla, Chowkidar, Librarian, Accounts Assistant and Lib Bearer.

