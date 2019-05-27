About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 27, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Govt mulls reviving SOG in Chenab valley, Pir Panjal region

MHA sanction for raising more VDCs

The government is mulling to revitalize the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Jammu division, 17 years after it was disbanded by the Mufti Muhammad Sayeed led Peoples Democratic Party-Congress coalition government in 2002.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that the move had come in the backdrop of inputs of militant movement in Jammu divisions comprising 10 districts.
All the official formalities in the State’s Home department have been completed and the ball was now in J&K Police's domain, the sources said.
They said the SOG would not just be meant for coordinated anti-militancy operations but also for the quick action duties in case of a militant attack.
The sources said currently the government had set out for finding the man force for the SOG to be significantly deployed in Kishtwar, Ramban, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch districts.
Currently, the SOG was only stationed in Jammu district ever since it was disbanded from other districts of the region in 2002.
A senior Police officer told Rising Kashmir that the SOG unit posted in Jammu district was almost dysfunctional but the new units to be deployed in other nine districts of the region would be active like in 2002 era.
“In some areas of Jammu division, we have inputs of militant activities. Some proscribed outfits are trying to reinvigorate militancy in parts of Jammu region,” the official said.
The sources said the revitalized SOG in Jammu region would be equipped with the latest weaponry including bullet-proof vehicles along with training of SOG officers to be carried out by expert anti-militancy officers.
They said the search for such manpower from constable to the officer level would be completed shortly after which the postings at district levels would begin.
The sources said the strength of SOG units in Kishtwar, Ramban, Doda, Banihal, Rajouri and Poonch would be higher than the other districts of Jammu region as the inputs of militant activities in the districts has been very high.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is believed to have accorded sanction for the revival of SOG in Jammu division along with raising more Village Defence Committees (VDCs).
As per the Police sources, the move has come in the wake of a grenade attack in the winter capital in February this year along with the killing of prominent BJP leader Anil Parihar, his brother Ajit Parihar, top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his personal security officer Rajinder Kumar.
Police sources said the arrest of two Gool-Gulabgarh based militants in south Kashmir has also been a reason behind the revival strategy ahead of the Legislative Assembly polls in the State.
They said last year in December also, a militant recruiter Riyaz Ahmad was arrested from Kishtwar district of the region.

 

Latest News

Pak launches its first ever moon-sighting website

Pak launches its first ever moon-sighting website

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Nowshehra Srinagar

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Nowshehra Srinagar

May 26 | Agencies
Kashmir University postpones BEd exams scheduled on Monday

Kashmir University postpones BEd exams scheduled on Monday

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in Ganderbal

Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in Ganderbal

May 26 | Agencies
Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Rains, hail lash Srinagar, north Kashmir districts

Rains, hail lash Srinagar, north Kashmir districts

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
43% newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs have criminal record: ADR

43% newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs have criminal record: ADR

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Rajouri

Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Rajouri

May 26 | Agencies
Geelani condoles demise of Mohammad Yusuf Buch

Geelani condoles demise of Mohammad Yusuf Buch

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Iraq warns of

Iraq warns of 'danger of war' as Iranian FM visits

May 26 | Agencies
Missing Kathua boy traced in Samba

Missing Kathua boy traced in Samba

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Voting to elect new European Parliament underway in 21 countries

Voting to elect new European Parliament underway in 21 countries

May 26 | RK Web News
Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Tension in Amethi after close confidant of Smriti shot dead

Tension in Amethi after close confidant of Smriti shot dead

May 26 | Agencies
Protest in Budgam village against arrests, alleged beating of youth; o ...

Protest in Budgam village against arrests, alleged beating of youth; o ...

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan ready for talks with new Indian Govt: Qureshi

Pakistan ready for talks with new Indian Govt: Qureshi

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Train service resumes in Kashmir after 2 days

Train service resumes in Kashmir after 2 days

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Only stranded vehicles to ply from Jammu to Srinagar

Only stranded vehicles to ply from Jammu to Srinagar

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Teenager injured as India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Teenager injured as India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

May 26 | Agencies
Normalcy returns in Kashmir

Normalcy returns in Kashmir

May 26 | PTI
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 27, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Govt mulls reviving SOG in Chenab valley, Pir Panjal region

MHA sanction for raising more VDCs

              

The government is mulling to revitalize the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Jammu division, 17 years after it was disbanded by the Mufti Muhammad Sayeed led Peoples Democratic Party-Congress coalition government in 2002.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that the move had come in the backdrop of inputs of militant movement in Jammu divisions comprising 10 districts.
All the official formalities in the State’s Home department have been completed and the ball was now in J&K Police's domain, the sources said.
They said the SOG would not just be meant for coordinated anti-militancy operations but also for the quick action duties in case of a militant attack.
The sources said currently the government had set out for finding the man force for the SOG to be significantly deployed in Kishtwar, Ramban, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch districts.
Currently, the SOG was only stationed in Jammu district ever since it was disbanded from other districts of the region in 2002.
A senior Police officer told Rising Kashmir that the SOG unit posted in Jammu district was almost dysfunctional but the new units to be deployed in other nine districts of the region would be active like in 2002 era.
“In some areas of Jammu division, we have inputs of militant activities. Some proscribed outfits are trying to reinvigorate militancy in parts of Jammu region,” the official said.
The sources said the revitalized SOG in Jammu region would be equipped with the latest weaponry including bullet-proof vehicles along with training of SOG officers to be carried out by expert anti-militancy officers.
They said the search for such manpower from constable to the officer level would be completed shortly after which the postings at district levels would begin.
The sources said the strength of SOG units in Kishtwar, Ramban, Doda, Banihal, Rajouri and Poonch would be higher than the other districts of Jammu region as the inputs of militant activities in the districts has been very high.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is believed to have accorded sanction for the revival of SOG in Jammu division along with raising more Village Defence Committees (VDCs).
As per the Police sources, the move has come in the wake of a grenade attack in the winter capital in February this year along with the killing of prominent BJP leader Anil Parihar, his brother Ajit Parihar, top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his personal security officer Rajinder Kumar.
Police sources said the arrest of two Gool-Gulabgarh based militants in south Kashmir has also been a reason behind the revival strategy ahead of the Legislative Assembly polls in the State.
They said last year in December also, a militant recruiter Riyaz Ahmad was arrested from Kishtwar district of the region.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;