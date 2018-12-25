Govt mulls not to hand over new buses to SRTC

Srinagar, Dec 24:
Government seems no more trusting on the loss-making State Road Transport Corporation that has become a burden on the state exchequer.
This could be gauged that government is going to purchase a new fleet of buses and ply on roads for which authorities are mulling to give the role to any other agency.
Official details reveal that government has decided to ply new buses in twin capitals. A decision in this regard is unlikely to be taken by the SRTC.
Government is mulling that new service of buses may be run by smart city corporation or altogether to a new company, or may be SRTC.
“The SRTC has already become a burden on the state exchequer. Government does not trust on this authority any more. Even to run new fleet of buses, the SRTC is unlikely to be given any role,” an official of transport department wished anonymity told Kashmir News Service (KNS).
The official said SRTC has been running in heavy losses over the years. “The revenue part is continuously declining and even not able to pay salaries to employees,” an official said.
For the last four years, the SRTC has witnessed heavy losses and its assets are lying defunct. The Corporation had around 1800 vehicles including buses and trucks in 1900s whose number has reduced to less than 900.
“The government has also decided to pay Rs 5 lakh to owner of each private bus above 15-years-old,” an official of State Transport Department said. The decision in this regard was recently taken in a meeting by the authorities of the department.
As per the official documents, the government has proposed to subsidise 500 new large buses in the private sector.
Urban transportation particularly in the cities of Srinagar and Jammu cities comprise mainly of matadors. The bus service in these two capital cities is “completely absent” causing increased traffic volume on the roads.
There is a need to have a revival plan for State Road Transport Corporation by way of augmentation of its fleet. In the revised estimates for the current year Rs 10 crore has been proposed to be provided largely for purchase of 45-50 new buses to be deployed largely in hill districts of the state.
“An additional Rs 2 crore each will be provided for purchase of buses for the districts of Leh and Kargil and Rs 1 crore for Gurez which remain landlocked for landlocked for half of the year,” the documents read. (KNS)