Govt mulling to shift 60 hamlets from Dal, Nageen Lakes

April 10, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Will update variations in 1986 survey before shifting them: Secretary LAWDA

Government is planning to shift at least 60 hamlets currently residing in Dal and Nageen lakes, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a senior official at Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) the decision regarding the shifting of families was taken in a recently held meeting about the rehabilitation of Dal and Nigeen Lake dwellers.

The meeting was chaired by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and a committee of experts in the last week of March.

“Deputy Commissioner Srinagar will constitute special teams for 60 hamlets along with other employees from the line departments including LAWDA to identify the exact number of structures/families living inside Dal and Nageen lakes,” he said.

“The families will be identified along with the size of holding and their categorization based on occupation, viz vegetable growers, artisans, donga boats, houseboats owners,” the official said.

Another official at LAWDA said the Socio-Economic Survey (SES) conducted in 1986 varies with a recently conducted survey of families living in these areas, due to which the relocation and rehabilitation of Dal dwellers is getting hampered.

According to the official the data will be collected for finalization and freezing of families for relocation and rehabilitation.

Earlier on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar directed the concerned departments to ensure compilation of the said data within the stipulated 15 days.

Departments of Remote Sensing and Forests are working on the project and the latest imagery of the Dal Lake will be verified by the Survey and Land Records wing of the Revenue Department.

According to the official, the entire exercise is to get authentic boundary of the lake to prevent the possibility of encroachments in the future.

“Revenue department has also been directed to update the statistics of Dal dwellers and their rights, if any. Inputs and titles and the status of availability are to be ascertained for the purpose,” the official said.

The data collected by the teams shall be reconciled with the data already available with LAWDA, so that the families already rehabilitated are not considered during finalization and freezing of the number of families.

Secretary LAWDA, Muhammad Syed Khan said the survey will be carried in 60 hamlets within Dal and Nageen lake areas.

“There was a variation in 1986 survey and now we have decided to update it with the latest data,” Khan said adding that they are planning to shift these hamlets later.

