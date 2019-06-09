Govt mulling to rechristen Lal chowk street, park on RK founder’s name

June 09, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

To commemorate the first death anniversary of senior journalist and Rising Kashmir founding editor Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari, the government is planning to rechristen the name of a street or a park around the vicinity of Press Enclave in city centre Lal chowk on his name.

The administration is mulling to either change the name of the street starting from Regal Chowk to Polo Ground after Bukhari or change the name of the famous Pratap Park situated in the middle of the city after his name.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said the deliberation on the name change is going on.

“The final decision will be taken before June 14,” he said.

Shujaat alongwith two of his police guards was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Srinagar's Press Colony on June 14, 2019, a day before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Bukhari was fired at from close range outside his office in Srinagar’s busy Lal Chowk at around 7:15 pm when he was leaving for home in his car, minutes before Iftar.

“We have started a process under which the names of streets and landmarks in Srinagar will be renamed after people who during their live worked for the welfare of the society,” Mattu said.

“It is basically a tribute to our social and cultural heroes. And we are starting this process with the name of Shujaat sahib, who was a prominent face of Kashmiri journalism,” he said.

Mattu said in near future many streets and landmarks would be renamed after natives of Kashmir.

“The idea is to identify our own heroes. And we have no dearth of such people in the Valley,” he said.

A book titled ‘Kashmir’s Thin Red Lines’ co-authored by Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari and his wife Dr Tahmeena Bukhari would also be released on June 14.

The book release function is being organized by Kashmir Media House, publishers of Rising Kashmir Buland Kashmir and Sangarmal. The function would be held at Tagore Hall, here.