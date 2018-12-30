Govt mulling new admin deptts, merging existing ones

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 29:
The Governor’s administration is contemplating to create new administrative departments along with merging some existing departments to counter the “multiple-handling syndrome” in the administration.
According to sources, administrative secretaries of over half a dozen departments recently met the Chief Secretary for devising modalities for merging the departments including State Sports Council, Horticulture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Technical Education.
The government is also mulling to create a new department for maintenance of all water bodies and irrigation projects by bifurcating the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Irrigation and Flood Control department, sources said.
They said the PHE would be left with the mandate of providing drinking water facilities to the people while the new department would look after irrigation, flood control and maintenance of all water bodies including those being looked after by the Housing and Urban Development, Forest and Tourism departments.
The Agriculture department is likely to be mandated with its erstwhile departments of Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Horticulture departments, which over the years were severed from the department by the previous State governments.
The Youth Services and Sports department is also likely to take over the Sports Council department, which would be disbanded as a separate identity.
The intermingling mandate of the two departments had led to a feud between the Sports Council and Youth Services and Sports ministry during the previous Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party led government.
The Youth Services and Sports department then led by former Peoples Democratic Party leader Imran Reza Ansari had run into a showdown with the then Sports Council Secretary Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra.
Keeping in view the similar mandate and work, the government has now decided to merge the Sports Council with the Youth Services and Sports department.
Similarly, the Technical Education department is also likely to be brought under the diocese of the Higher Education department to streamline the sector post higher secondary level.
The government’s decision comes in the backdrop of expected shortage of administrative secretaries in the administration next year as two dozen officers of the Indian Administrative Service and Kashmir Administrative Service are due to retire next year.
An official said the decision of merger is also being taken in view of previous month’s meetings of the committee on the languishing projects.
During those meetings, the pivotal reason for delay in projects was attributed to multiple control of similarly-mandated departments.
The government is also contemplating to create a single department for international funding of the development projects in the State on the lines of the other states.
Currently every department in the State has been pursuing the internationally-funded projects in their sector on their own including the projects funded by Asian Development Bank, World Bank and other global financial organisations.