Govt mulling convergence of ICDS services with other schemes

Dr Lone discusses modalities with central team, state functionaries
Jammu, December 29:
Secretary Social Welfare, Dr Farooq Ahmed Lone Saturday reviewed the implementation of Anganwadi services under umbrella ICDS project and its convergence with other departments here at a meeting attended by representatives of National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD), New Delhi and senior functionaries of State Mission Directorate ICDS.
The meeting focused on convergence of schemes of other government departments to further improve and expand the services under umbrella ICDS project.
A NIPCCD team headed by Dr. Suryamani Mishra and comprising Anand Kumar and S.S Senapati, Virji Hangloo, State Mission Director ICDS, Nahid Soz, MD Women Development Cooperation, Bharat Bushan, Director Social Welfare and G.A Sofi, Director ICPS, District Programme Officers of the state and Child Development Project Officers of Jammu Division besides the representatives from School Education, Health, PHE, FCS&CA, and RDD were part of the meeting.
The officers shared their ideas and discussed gaps and problems being faced in implementing ICDS services.
They gave far reaching suggestions for facilitating the convergence of ICDS with other departments for strengthening of the services.
The Secretary shared his ideas for further streamlining of the schemes like Poshan Abhiyaan, PMMVY, Ladli Beti, Early childhood care and education.
Dr Lone assured that the problems highlighted by the participants will be sorted out for effective implementation of ICDS services in the state.