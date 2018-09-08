Govt moves SC, seeks exemption in DGP’s appointment as interim police chief

Apex court likely to hear matter on Monday
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sep 07:
After violating the Supreme Court guidelines that restricts States from appointing acting and interim police chiefs, the State Government Friday approached the apex court seeking an exemption in the appointment of Dilbagh Singh as an acting Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir.
Following the appointment of a 1987 batch IPS officer, Singh as the interim police chief on Thursday evening replacing a 1986 batch IPS officer, Sheesh Paul Vaid to the post of Transport Commissioner, the State apprised the top court that the “vacancy of DGP arouse in sudden state and it was not an anticipated vacancy”.
On Friday, the State's Standing Counsel, Muhammed Shoeb Alam appeared before the top court and explained before Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra the reason behind appointing an interim DGP in the State without consulting the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as mandated by the apex court in 2006 Prakash Singh case on police reforms.
According to an official, the appointment of acting police chief was a violation of SC directives.
However, he said the top court was informed by the State’s Standing Counsel that the DGP’s vacancy arose in a sudden situation and that the vacancy was not anticipated.
“We have submitted a modification application regarding the particular guideline and that the vacancy (acting DGP) arose in a sudden situation and it was not an anticipated vacancy. Therefore, the State didn’t get time to approach UPSC. So, the exemption from the application of a particular condition (SC directive not to appoint acting DGP) has been sought by the State. Nevertheless, the State has approached the UPSC today,” an official privy to the matter said.
In view of the high-level transfer, the State, through the standing council, submitted before the court that the State Police force cannot be without a head, the official said.
The SC has admitted the State’s application and the matter is likely to be heard on Monday.
On July 3, this year, further guidelines were issued regarding the Prakash Singh case after a plea for modification by Government of India by the top court and the states were asked not to appoint any police officer as Acting Director General of Police.
Then, SC had directed all the states to send names of senior police officers to UPSC to be considered as probable candidates for the appointment of DGP.
As per the SC guideline, the UPSC will then prepare a list of three police officers and the states will have a choice to select any one of them for the top police post.
Thursday night, Vaid was removed from the top Police post after the fiasco over the abductions of kin of policemen by militants in south Kashmir more than a week ago.
At least 10-12 close relatives of policemen were abducted by militants on the evening of August 30.
Before the abductions by militants, Police had arrested father of a top Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen commander, Riyaz Naikoo from his house in south Kashmir.
The kin of policemen were released by militants after the government forces released Naikoo’s father from custody.
The abductions by militants were witnessed for the first time in the recent time in Kashmir Valley.
