Govt middle school gutted in mysterious blaze in Budgam village

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A government middle school was gutted in a mysterious fire incident in Attina village of Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday midnight.
Reports and witnesses said that fire erupted at 11: 35 pm from the school at Attina and engulfed the whole building, they said.
A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that the fire broke out in the middle school at Attina under mysterious circumstances.
After getting the information, police team, fire and emergency and local volunteers rushed to the spot and to douse off the flames, he said.
The officer said that the fire was later brought under control, however, while dousing off the flames two personnel of the fire and emergency department suffered minor injuries.
He identified the injured as Ghulam Ahmad Dev and Tasleem Ahmad from fire and emergency department injured during the incident.
In the fire mishap, the school building suffered an extensive damage, the officer said, adding that the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.
He said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations have been taken up to ascertain the incident. (GNS)
