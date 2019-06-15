Govt medical colleges to admit 1350 more students

June 15, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Healthcare investment policy on the anvil: CS

The government has said that the number of MBBS seats at medical colleges in the state may increase to 1350.

This was disclosed by Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam, at the postgraduate research program of SKIMS, Soura on Wednesday. He said in a year the capacity for MBBS admissions in the state has gone up from 500 to 900, a major increase in health sector.

“We are hoping to start the MBBS admission at Doda medical college and once it is finalized it will be having 100 MBBS seats,” the Chief Secretary said.

Subrahmanyam said that the government has also been permitted 25% more seats for economically weaker sections for people featuring in general category.

“If the SRO is issued in this regard, this year we will have 1200 medical seats. Once Doda new medical college gets functional the state will have 1350 MBBS seats,” he said. “I do not think any state in India has seen such a rise in MBBS seats as has been witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir.”

All the seats are reserved for J&K residents and 50% are for female aspirants as per state’s MBBS Admission Policy, he added. Last month, the Medical Council of India (MCI) granted permission to start first batch of students in four new medical colleges.

Admitting shortage of paramedical staff in hospitals, Subrahmanyam said government had sanctioned earlier 11 ANM and GNM schools. He said that ten more ANM colleges are in the pipeline which will help to make available paramedics for the health care institutions.

Speaking about healthcare investment Policy-2019, he said that for that the government has already issued an order for implementation.

“We are also planning to come up with the investment policy which will be released by the Governor. We should have a medical city somewhere outside Srinagar and Jammu,” he said.

To encourage medical tourism, as per officials, the new policy will promote and encourage private parties for setting up of healthcare infrastructure in the state by providing subsidies and incentives.

Accordingly, 30% subsidy on capital investment will be provided for setting up of multi-specialty hospitals, super specialty hospitals, Medical colleges, Nursing colleges and Paramedical colleges.

