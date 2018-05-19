About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt makes moral education mandatory

Published at May 19, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, May 18:

Department of School Education today issued an order whereby imparting of moral education has been made mandatory in all schools of the State.
According to the order, all the State run as well as private (recognized) schools shall compulsorily impart moral education in 30-minute session, immediately after the morning prayers.
As per the order, all the Chief Education Officers have been directed to constitute flying squads to randomly check the implementation of the order in letter and spirit.

 

