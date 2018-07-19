Govt makes lawyer of Kathua rape-murder accused AAG

Sawhney withdraws papers as defence counsel
Yawar HussainSrinagar, July 18:
After the government appointed the defence lawyer of the accused in the Kathua gang rape and murder case, Aseem Sawhney, as the new Additional Advocate General, he said on Wednesday that he had withdrawn his papers as the defence counsel of the accused.
He said now that he had joined the government service, he could not be part of any case against the government.
“In this case, I recuse myself and withdraw my Vakalatnama (the document that empowers a lawyer to act for and on behalf of his client),” Sawhney said.
He said he had decided to not give any statements on the matter to the media as he was now with the government.
“Spare me the controversy as I am with the government now,” Sawhney said.
On the demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he said he had no comments to offer as he was not a politician.
“I have no personal agenda in the case,” Sawhney said. “Whatever I speak is on behalf of my client in the Kathua case.”
Sawhney said he was a professional not a politician.
He said he did not stop appearing in the case because he knew that the government was going to engage him in their service.
Sawhney was the counsel of the main accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, and his appointment as Additional Advocate General by Governor Narinder Nath Vohra has led to a backlash in the Valley.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was in power till last month urged the Governor to revere the appointment of Sawhney.
PDP Chief Spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said it was a decision that raises eyebrows and was capable of thwarting justice by having far-reaching ripple effects.
Mir said since the inception of the trial, the counsel of the accused had indulged into unethical conduct by stalling filing of charge-sheet and this appointment stands in conflict with justice bearing social consequences on the already intimidated tribal population of the Kathua region.
Mir urged the Governor to review the decision so as to ensure that the ongoing legal process remains unaffected, saying that Kathua rape and murder incident was the most brutal and inhumane incident in the recent history, that shook the conscience of the world.
He said there stands an imperative need to protect the interests of the victim and also to ensure that justice was delivered to the deceased girl, without causing any conflicting decision from the State government.
The Department of Law issued a notification on Tuesday naming 16 advocates for the posts of additional advocates general, deputy advocates general and government advocates.
Sawhney, whose name figures at serial number seven on the government list, has also served as the Deputy Advocate General in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
