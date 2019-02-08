Govt makes Ladakh separate Administrative and Revenue division

Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday approved the creation of Ladakh as a separate division. In a detailed order, the government said Ladakh has been created as a separate Administrative and Revenue Division, therefore the state would have three divisions including Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir from now onwards.
Govt Order
1. The Government has approved the creation of a separate Administrative/ Revenue Division for Ladakh. This division will comprise Leh and Kargil Districts.
2. In this decision, the Government has sanctioned the following :
(i) creation of a separate Administrative/Revenue Division comprising Leh and Kargil districts, with its headquarters at Leh.
(ii Creation of following posts :
(a) Divisional Commissioner (Ladakh), Leh
(b) Inspector General of Police (Ladakh), Leh
(iii) constitution of a committee under the chairmanship of Principal
Secretary to Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department to identify the posts of divisional level heads of various departments that may be required for the new Division; particularly their staffing pattern, role and responsibilities and proposed location of these offices.
3. This decision of the Government goes a long way in fulfilling the governance and development aspirations of the people of Ladakh region. The issue has been discussed at various fora and there has been a persistent demand for the creation of Division for Ladakh from many organizations including the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) Leh and Kargil.
4. Ladakh is one of the most sparsely populated regions in Jammu and Kashmir and is the highest plateau in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, with most of it being over 9,800 feet above sea level. Ladakh region is geographically isolated with a sparse population and inhospitable terrain which remains landlocked for nearly six months in a year. Consequently, the Region is riddled with insurmountable problems with respect to delivery of developmental schemes, redressal of public grievances, conduct of administrative affairs and governance as such.
5. The people of Ladakh have, for a long time, been demanding effective local institutional arrangements which can help promote and accelerate the pace of development and equitable all-round growth and development having regard to its peculiar geo-climatic and topographic conditions, stimulate and seek fullest participation of the local community in the decision making process. At present the powers of local governance have already been decentralized by formation of Hill Development Councils for the Leh and Kargil Districts. This was given effect to by enacting the Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Act, 1997. Under the said Act, the Hill Development Councils were established both for Leh and Kargil Districts. In order to strengthen the respective Hill Development Councils Leh and Kargil, the LAHDC Act, 1997 has been amended further in 2018 to give them more powers.
6. During winter months the entire Ladakh region, comprising both Leh and Kargil, remain cut-off from rest of the country for almost six months and air travel via Leh is the only mode of transport available to this region, which makes it impossible for people to visit other parts of the country for various purposes. The remoteness and inaccessibility of the area makes the area eligible for establishing a separate Division for the said region.
7. Currently, the Ladakh region forms a part of the Kashmir Division of Jammu and Kashmir. There have been persistent demands from the region for creation of a separate Division claiming that the tough/distinct topographic conditions and unique cultural status, the Ladakh region deserves a special treatment particularly due to the distance from the capital.
8. Taking all these into consideration, the Government has decided to create a separate Administrative/Revenue Division for Ladakh. A Divisional Commissioner and Inspector General of Police for Ladakh Division will be appointed shortly. The Committee under Principal Secretary (Planning) will finalize all other details on posts, staffing, roles, responsibilities and location of offices.