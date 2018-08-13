Govt makes a mess of Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project

Deadline just two years away, key posts still vacant
Deadline just two years away, key posts still vacant
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 12:
The State government has made a huddle in filling the vacancies in the Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) as the deadline for the project implementation is just two years away.
Under the previous Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government, the majority of posts in the Project Management Unit (PMU), steering committee and project implementation units (PIU) remained vacant.
Sources said the vacant posts in the PMU, steering committee, and PIU were critical to the implementation of the project as the majority of decisions that need to be taken were getting stuck due to lack of manpower.
The State government now under Governor Narinder Nath Vohra has constituted a committee to fill the vacant positions in the project on a fast track basis.
As per sources in the administration, the State government’s call for urgency comes after the World Bank expressed its displeasure on the failure of implementing the project in the State.
An order issued through the General Administration Department (GAD) accorded sanction to the constitution of a Selection Committee for selection of various vacant positions in the JTFRP.
According to the order, the committee would comprise of the Secretary Department of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction as Chairman while Director Codes, Finance Department, representative of Planning Development and Monitoring Department, representatives of GAD and Director Technical JTFRP as members.
The move to fill the vacancies of Rs 1600 crore project comes two years after the project was formally started in 2016 by the then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
The project was approved by the World Bank in 2015 while 2020 is the deadline for completing implementation of all the projects under the project.
A top official in the administration wishing anonymity said all the major works involving various departments were yet to be started as majority of the positions in the JTFRP were lying vacant.
Rising Kashmir last year reported how the State administration’s inefficiency led to non-spending of Rs Rs 1580 crore under the project.
Till October last year, a total of only Rs 2.15 crore had been spent from the Rs 1580 crore.
The lack of experts and adequate manpower has led to non-implementation of the majority of works under JTFRP.
“For instance, the engineers in water resources management are simple graduates. Not a single engineer has an expertise in the relevant field. Framing of flood management plan needs the expertise of the highest level,” an official said referring to lack of experts and technocrats needed to implement the project.
The State government has not only failed to prepare the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the majority of the components but the consultants needed for various works have not been engaged till date.
The JTFRP is a result of Government of India’s request for assistance from World Bank for reconstruction and recovery in the State post 2014 Kashmir deluge.
After numerous visits by World Bank team, the Government of India and World Bank signed 250 Million US dollar credit agreement under JTFRP in January 2016.
The project has seven components – reconstruction and strengthening of critical infrastructure, reconstruction of roads and bridges, restoration of urban flood management infrastructure, restoration and strengthening of livelihoods, strengthening disaster risk management capacity, contingent emergency response and implementation support.
During the signing of the agreement, it was stated with much hype that the project would help in restoring critical infrastructure disrupted by the floods using international best practice and that infrastructure would be designed to improve resilience to future flooding and landslide as well as seismic risk.
The project aims at focusing on 20 flood affected districts - Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri and Udhampur.
yawarhussainn@gmail.com