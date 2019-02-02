Govt links health institutions as rural, urban health training centres

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Feb 01:
In a bid to strengthen medical education, the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department has linked 10 health institutions as rural and urban health training centres under the five new medical colleges of the State.
In an order issued here, H&ME accorded sanction to link 10 health institutions including five Primary Health Centres (PHCs) as Rural Health Training Centres (RHTC) and three PHCs and two Urban Health Centres as Urban Health Training Centres (UHTC).
In Anantnag, PHC Sangam and PHC Mattan have been designed as RHTC and UHTC.
In Baramulla, PHC Kalantra and Urban PHC Bagh-i-Islam would act as RHTC and UHTC in the same order.
The move is aimed to fulfil requirements of Medical Council of India (MCI) to get approval to start MBBS courses in the five new medical colleges in J&K.
These facilities would be linked along with the transfer of their administrative control from respective directorates in the state to in-charge principals of the new medical colleges.
A high rung official in H&ME said the ten health institutions would work as associated hospitals of the new GMCs and would act as the centre of excellence in medical education.
“Now these health institutions will be augmented with staff and infrastructure and will work 24/7 which will improve the patient care and quality treatment,” he said.
The official said H&ME was in the process of starting Diplomate in National Board (DNB) courses to strengthen the district hospitals in terms of manpower and infrastructure.
“This will improve health services in the districts and also de-congest the tertiary care hospitals at Srinagar and Jammu,” the official said.
The announcmeent of new medical colleges in the State was criticised last year when the Union Health Ministry refused permission to the State for starting MBBS courses resulting in loss of medical seats.
The State government had set year 2018 as the deadline to make five new medical colleges functional yet little seems to be done at the administrative level.
An official said that for each medical college, the State government has allotted 100 MBBS seats and over 600 posts of doctors and technical staff.
The Union Health Ministry in 2014 announced five new medical colleges in Baramulla, Anantnag, Rajouri, Doda and Kathua districts to boost the health sector in the State.
mansoorpeer@risngkashmir.com